Former IPS officers write open letter to PM Modi, laud 'courageous, decisive' efforts in J-K

Lauding the meeting convened by the Centre with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week to narrow 'Dil ki doori' and 'Dilli ki doori, 15 former IPS officers have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the government has made "painstaking, courageous and decisive" efforts over the last seven years to resolve the complex Kashmir issue. In an open letter, the signatories, who are part of 'Track the Truth' , a new collective effort by several retired IPS officers, said that the "momentous decision" to annul Article 35A and read-down Article 370, was efficiently implemented.

They said implementation of the plan was "impeccable" and Pakistan was boxed into a difficult position given its earlier stand of non-recognition of Article 370. The signatories, who also include two former DGPs of Jammu and Kashmir, said the complete integration of Kashmir with the Union of India was a long-pending unfinished task since India adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.

Advertisement

"Now, a citizen of Kashmir can proudly call himself/herself Indian and receive all benefits that the Indian State bestows on its citizens," the letter said. The former IPS officers said it is a "matter of national pride" that over the last seven years, the Central Government tried all means possible to achieve the goal of resolving the Kashmir problem.

"In the past seven years, we have noticed your Government's painstaking,courageous and decisive efforts at attempting to resolve the complex Kashmirissue. The momentous decision to annul Article 35A and read-down Article 370, was efficiently implemented, with all necessary precautions to prevent the loss of life and property. It is a matter of great satisfaction, that the Government's ability to foresee future events and to plan for all kinds of possibilities, led to tight control over crime, terrorism and public order since August 5, 2019," the letter said.

The government had abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019. "Implementation of the plan was impeccable, given that Pakistan, the permanent interloper in matters regarding Kashmir, was boxed into a difficult position, given its earlier stand of non-recognition of Article 370. Of more interest is the fact that Pakistan is now calling for the reinstatement of statehood for J-K, which amounts to accepting J-K as part of the Union of India and reiterates the Union Home Minister's announcement in Parliament to this effect," the letter said.

It lauded the manner in which "the government organised an impeccable system of managing external pressures such as those from western nations and multilateral bodies like the UN, which had for several decades, been interfering in India's internal affairs regarding Kashmir". "None of these external elements were able to create any significant impact, except the appearance of articles in media of choice. Almost two years have elapsed and the seal of integration with the Union is absolute," the letter said.

"The Central Government's most recent initiative at reaching out to political stakeholders and countering the twin elements of "Dil ki doori" and "Dilli ki doori", in order to enhance trust, is exemplary, reflecting a dynamic approach to policy-making," it added. The former IPS officers said they are hopeful that the government will fulfil its promise of bringing economic development to Jammu and Kashmir with all the robust investment plans that have been finalised.

The letter said some of the government's "excellent achievements" in Kashmir over the years are listed in the annexure, "meant for some of those who are always unhappy with whatever your government does". It noted that the Prime Minister announced a development package for strengthening socio-economic infrastructure and balanced regional development of Jammu and Kashmir in November 2015.

"Since then, 20 large infrastructure projects are almost complete with ~60 per cent of allotted funds expended and work at three hydel projects of 624 MW at Kiru, 1000 MW at Pakaldul and 850 MW at Rattle was initiated," it said. The letter referred to surgical strike across LoC after the Uri terror attack and aerial strikes on the terror camp in Balakote after the Pulwama terror attack.

It said the decisions taken by the government gave representation and residency rights to a number of diverse groups, including refugees from west Pakistan. The former IPS officers said that the new collective is a collaboration to present facts and opinions on issues regarding national security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)