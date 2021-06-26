Nomination papers for UP zila panchayat chairperson polls filed in all districts

Nomination papers for the election to zila panchayat chairperson posts were filed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had fixed Saturday (June 26) as the date for filing of nomination papers for the election in all the 75 districts of the state.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that his party’s nominees were ''prevented'' from filing nomination papers at many places.

The party also removed district unit presidents in 11 districts with immediate effect.

These are the districts where its (Samajwadi Party’s) nominees could not file their nominations, party sources said.

According to reports received from different districts, candidates belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal (S) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and independents filed their nomination papers.

According to the commission, in 18 of the total 75 districts, only one nomination paper (in each district) has been found valid, paving way for the election of zila panchayat chairmen there unopposed.

The districts where only one nomination paper has been found valid are Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Agra, Etawah, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Chitrakoot, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau and Varanasi.

Sources in the SEC office said a detailed report of the nominations is being collected from all the districts and the details will be known later.

SP president Yadav, in a tweet, alleged, ''The way in which the BJP government has prevented the Samajwadi Party candidates from filing nominations for the election of panchayat chairperson in Gorakhpur and elsewhere, it is a new administrative tactic of the defeated BJP to win the election. The people will not even give as many seats in the Assembly to the BJP as they will make panchayat chiefs.'' State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said candidates can withdraw their nominations till June 29 and polling will take place on July 3, from 11 am to 3 pm, following which counting of votes will be taken up.

According to a statement issued by the commission, senior officials have been made observers in all the districts to ensure peaceful and transparent polling and counting of the votes to the post of zila panchayat chiefs.

All the observers have been asked to reach the headquarters of the districts assigned to them by July 2 morning and hold a meeting with local officials for making necessary arrangements for the polling and the counting, Kumar said.

