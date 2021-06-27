Left Menu

Suvendu demands TMC govt make public pandemic purchase committee report of 2020

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 00:27 IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Sharpening his attack at the Trinamool Congress government on a COVID-19 management issue, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari Saturday alleged the state was yet to come up with the pandemic purchase committee report of the year 2020.

The Trinamool Congress, however, termed this charge as Adhikari's desperate bid to mislead the public about the state's all-out war against the virus since last year.

The BJP leader tweeted Saturday evening that there should be ''transparency'' in the action of the government.

The Mamata Banerjee-led state government had ordered a probe into the procurement of medical equipment for COVID-19 treatment last year after the coronavirus outbreak and formed a three-member committee with the then state Home secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay heading the panel.

Adhikari posted on Twitter ''Government must make public 2000 crore Pandemic Purchase Scam Committee Report. Why hide report-investigation directed @MamataOfficial? Chief Advisor and former CS Alapan Bandopadhyay was head of the Committee. Accountability and transparency called for immediate disclosure.'' Responding to Adhikari's tweet, Trinamool Congress spokesman and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said ''he is deliberately trying to create confusion about the CM's fight against COVID-19 pandemic and mislead the public.'' Ghosh said the Nandigram MLA from BJP should not speak as he is ''implicated in the Sarada and Narada scams and switched over to BJP to save himself from being arrested by CBI.''

