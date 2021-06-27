Left Menu

Manipur CM lauds BJP leadership for Sharda Devi's appointment as state unit head

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 27-06-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 00:47 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday hailed the BJP central leadership for appointing a woman member to lead the state unit of the saffron party.

The BJP has named Sharda Devi as president of the Manipur BJP.

She will succeed Saikhom Tikendra Singh, who succumbed to COVID-19 last month.

Singh said Sharda Devi's appointment is a step forward towards the empowerment of women in the country.

She had joined the BJP in June 1995 and contested the Imphal Municipal Council elections.

