Biden says fates of infrastructure and reconciliation bill are not linked
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 01:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday withdrew his threat to veto a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill unless a separate Democratic spending plan also passes Congress, saying that was never his intent.
