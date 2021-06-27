Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran says nuclear deal salvageable but will not negotiate forever

Iran said on Saturday it believes a reinstatement of its 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers is possible but warned that Tehran “will not negotiate forever”. "Out of a steadfast commitment to salvage a deal that the US tried to torpedo, Iran has been the most active party in Vienna, proposing most drafts," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter, referring to talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal.

Nicaraguan police detain brother of arrested opposition leader Chamorro

Nicaraguan police have arrested the brother of detained opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro, accusing him of damaging the country's sovereignty and continuing the sweeping crackdown of political and business figures opposed to President Daniel Ortega. About 20 prominent Nicaraguans, including Cristiana Chamorro and four other politicians who were planning to challenge Ortega in the November presidential elections, have been arrested in recent weeks. Many have fled abroad.

Peru braces for protests as election body slams 'interruptive arts'

Peruvians supporting socialist Pedro Castillo and right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori prepared to take to the streets on Saturday amid swirling uncertainty over the result of a tight June 6 presidential election that has been held up by legal challenges. The already tense election process was plunged into disarray this week after one of the four magistrates on the jury reviewing contested ballots quit after clashing with the other officials over requests to nullify votes.

UK health minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide

British health minister Matt Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught breaking COVID-19 rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office, enraging colleagues and the public who have been living under lockdown. In the latest scandal to rock a government that has overseen one of the highest official death tolls from the pandemic, Hancock wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign, saying he had let people down.

Palestinian Authority deploys forces during protest against critic's death

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Saturday deployed security forces to confront protesters who took to the streets of Ramallah in the West Bank after one of President Mahmoud Abbas's biggest critics died in custody. Nizar Banat had been arrested by PA forces who broke into a relative's house where he was staying in the early hours of Thursday and hit him repeatedly with a metal rod before arresting him, according to Banat's family.

Sudan to cut government spending, increase social spending

Sudan will cut its government spending and increase social spending, the cabinet said on Saturday, after completing a raft of rapid economic reforms this month that threaten to compound pressures on the majority of the population. Earlier this month, Sudan fully removed subsidies on car petrol and diesel, and in February it devalued its currency and began a policy of a flexible managed float.

Germany knife attack victims were all women -police

Authorities in Germany were investigating on Saturday what prompted a man to go on the rampage with a knife in the town of Wuerzberg on Friday, killing three women and seriously injuring five other women. Officials said the suspect, whose rampage was halted when police arrested him, was a 24-year-old Somali immigrant who had had mental health problems in the past. As is the practice in Germany, they did not name him.

Sydney, Australia's largest city, in two-week hard COVID-19 lockdown

Sydney and some surrounding areas will enter a hard two-week COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday as authorities struggle to control a fast-spreading outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has grown to 80 cases. Parts of Sydney, Australia's biggest city, were already under lockdown due to the outbreak, but health authorities said cases and exposure sites were increasing too rapidly.

Turkish police fire tear gas to disperse Pride march in Istanbul

Turkish police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd that gathered for a Pride parade in central Istanbul on Saturday, detaining some of those seeking to take part in an event banned by local authorities. Reuters TV video showed police in riot gear pushing and dragging people, some waving rainbow flags as they assembled for the event in a side street off the city's central Istiklal Avenue.

German CDU chancellor candidate: Nord Stream could be halted if Russia abuses it

Germany could stop gas flowing through the almost-complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia if Moscow breaks the terms of the arrangement or uses it to put pressure on Ukraine, conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet said on Saturday. The pipeline is a source of tension with the U.S. administration, which argues that it gives too much leverage to Russian President Vladimir Putin by increasing Europe's energy dependence on Russia.

