Israeli foreign minister to meet U.S., Bahrain counterparts on Sunday
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet his U.S. and Bahraini counterparts in Rome on Sunday, Lapid's office said, the first face-to-face diplomatic contacts for a senior member of the new Israeli government that was sworn in two weeks ago. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties with Israel last year, a deal brokered by the previous U.S. administration.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet his U.S. and Bahraini counterparts in Rome on Sunday, Lapid's office said, the first face-to-face diplomatic contacts for a senior member of the new Israeli government that was sworn in two weeks ago.
Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalized ties with Israel last year, a deal brokered by the previous U.S. administration. Lapid is due to visit UAE on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Israeli statement did not provide details on the agenda of the separate talks Lapid planned to hold with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani during his one-day visit to Italy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahraini
- Lapid
- Rome
- Bahrain
- Catherine
- Evans
- Israel
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- Italy
- Yair Lapid
- United Arab Emirates
- Israeli
ALSO READ
Putin says relations with U.S. at lowest point in years
Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020
Soccer-Italy's Chiellini, Bonucci have great charisma: Spinazzola
Entertainment News Roundup: Joyful 'In the Heights' is love letter to Latinos in U.S.; Warner Bros. plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series and more
Biden sells G-7 on global tax, but U.S. Congress is a hurdle