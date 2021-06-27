Left Menu

Indo-Japanese partnership during COVID-19 more relevant for global stability: PM Modi

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-06-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 13:26 IST
Indo-Japanese partnership during COVID-19 more relevant for global stability: PM Modi
The Indo-Japanese partnership during the COVID-19 crisis is more relevant for global stability and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

The PM was speaking after virtually inaugurating a Japanese Zen garden and Kaizen Academy set up at the premises of the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) here.

Modi in his address via video conference said the opening of the Zen garden and the Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad will deepen ties between the two countries.

''The current Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, is a very straightforward person. PM Suga and I believe during this COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the Indo-Japanese friendship and our partnership have become even more relevant for global stability and prosperity. Today, when we are facing several global challenges, it is the need of time that our friendship and relationship get stronger day by day,'' Modi said. He said efforts like setting up the Kaizen Academy are a beautiful reflection of this relationship. ''I would like the Kaizen Academy to spread the work culture of Japan in India and increase business interaction between the two countries. We also have to give new energy to the efforts already going on in this direction. I am sure our efforts will continue like this, and India and Japan will together reach new heights of development,'' he said.

Modi also said whenever he talks to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, the latter recalls his visit to Gujarat. 'Zen-Kaizen' at the AMA seeks to showcase several elements of Japanese art, culture, landscape, and architecture.

It is a joint endeavor of the Japan Information and Study Centre at AMA and the Indo-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA), Gujarat, supported by the Hyogo International Association (HIA), Japan, a release earlier said.

