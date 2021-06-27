Five ministers inducted into Puducherry cabinet

Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 27-06-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 15:16 IST
Puducherry, June 27 (PTI): Five ministers were inducted into the NDA cabinet in Puducherry on Sunday, nearly two months after Chief Minister N Rangasamy was sworn in.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to the five ministers at the Raj Nivas.

A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, Chandira Priyanga and A K Sai J Saravana Kumar were the Ministers sworn in.

All of them took oath in the name of God.

Chief Minister Rangasamy, among others, was present on the occasion.

Lakshminarayanan, Djeacoumar and Priyanga represent lead partner AINRC, while Namassivayam and Saravana Kumar are from its ally BJP.

This is the first time the saffron party is part of a Ministry in the Union Territory.

The exercise saw Puducherry gets its first woman minister in over four decades with the induction of AINRC legislator Chandira Priyanga.

