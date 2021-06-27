Left Menu

Rahul spreading confusion, lies about vaccination: MP CM

You spread confusion, lied due to which many people refused to get vaccines, Chouhan said on Twitter.During the day, seeking to make people shed their reservations about vaccines against coronavirus, Modi spoke to residents of Dulariya village in MPs Betul district, and the chat was aired on the PMs monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-06-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 15:19 IST
Rahul spreading confusion, lies about vaccination: MP CM
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading ''misconceptions, confusion and lies'' about COVID-19 vaccines, which was leading to many people ''putting their lives in danger'' by refusing to take the doses.

He was reacting to a tweet by Gandhi in which the latter had taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program Mann Ki Baat.

''Bas Har Deshwasi Tak Vaccine Pahucha Do, Fir Chahe Mann Ki Baat Bhi Suna Do!'' (Just deliver the vaccine to every citizen, and then put forth your Mann ki Baat if you want),'' Gandhi had tweeted.

Hitting back, the MP CM said the PM was providing free vaccines to all while Gandhi was ''only spreading confusion''.

''Shame on you Rahul Baba, it is prime minister Narendra Modi who is getting people vaccinated and not you. The prime minister is providing free vaccines to all the citizens of the country and you are only spreading confusion! You spread confusion, lied due to which many people refused to get vaccines,'' Chouhan said on Twitter.

During the day, seeking to make people shed their reservations about vaccines against coronavirus, Modi spoke to residents of Dulariya village in MP's Betul district, and the chat was aired on the PM's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday. The MP CM further tweeted, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji today spoke to the villagers in Dulariya village of Betul district who were not getting vaccinated due to confusion. Explained it to them in simple words and the villagers started taking the vaccine.'' While the PM had removed the clouds of confusion about vaccination, the CM said Gandhi was ''putting people's lives in danger by lying, spreading misconceptions''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021