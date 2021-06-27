Left Menu

BJP's new Assam unit president visits party's state headquarters

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 18:38 IST
The BJP's newly-appointed Assam unit president Bhabesh Kalita visited the party's state headquarters in Guwahati on Sunday.

Kalita was given a rousing welcome at the Vajpayee Bhawan by senior party leaders, including outgoing president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and its state chief spokesperson Rupam Goswami.

Speaking to reporters, the two-time MLA from Rangiya expressed his gratitude to the party's top brass for the responsibility entrusted to him.

''I would like to thank our national president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for bestowing this responsibility on him. I am also grateful to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and all other leaders,'' he said.

Remembering his journey from being a party worker to the state president, Kalita said it was possible due to the cooperation of BJP supporters at every step.

''I hope to receive the same cooperation as we take the party further ahead,'' he said.

Closely associated with the RSS, Kalita was the Minister of State for Irrigation and Education in the last BJP-led government in the state.

