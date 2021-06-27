Left Menu

Make delimitation exercise transparent; restore statehood before polls: J&K Cong to Centre

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday demanded that the Centre make the delimitation process in the union territory a transparent and time-bound exercise followed by restoration of statehood before holding assembly elections.The home minister during the all-party meet said that the government of India wanted to complete the delimitation process followed by holding of elections.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-06-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday demanded that the Centre make the delimitation process in the union territory a transparent and time-bound exercise followed by restoration of statehood before holding assembly elections.

''The home minister during the all-party meet said that the government of India wanted to complete the delimitation process followed by holding of elections. He said the government was committed to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time,” PCC chief G A Mir told reporters here. ''Congress party presented its agenda which includes completing the delimitation process in a transparent manner followed by restoration of statehood and then holding election,'' he said.

Mir said the Union government has promised to involve general public in the process of delimitation at the Tehsil level, if need be. ''The ball is now in the Centre's court. We will see how much of the promises they have made are implemented,'' he said. In an oblique criticism of other mainstream parties who participated in the all-party meeting, Mir said the Congress had gone there fully prepared and placed its agenda in the meeting. ''We are not here to score any points, other parties had their own way of presenting their point of view but we had done our homework. We made best possible suggestions that can be implemented in the current situation,'' he said. Mir said the Centre, in its presentation, claimed that Jammu and Kashmir has returned to normal as there were no protests or violent incidents while the borders were also calm. ''Our point is that if all this is correct, the time is time for restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as promised,'' he added.

