Left Menu

PM Modi extends best wishes to Puducherry ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to the ministers in the Puducherry government who took oath earlier in the day. Modi tweeted, Best wishes to all those who took oath as Ministers in Puducherry today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 18:44 IST
PM Modi extends best wishes to Puducherry ministers
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to the ministers in the Puducherry government who took oath earlier in the day. Modi tweeted, ''Best wishes to all those who took oath as Ministers in Puducherry today. May this team work with determination and fulfil the aspirations of the wonderful people of Puducherry.'' Five ministers were inducted into the NDA cabinet in Puducherry on Sunday, nearly two months after Chief Minister N Rangasamy was sworn in.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to the five ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021