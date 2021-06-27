PM Modi extends best wishes to Puducherry ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to the ministers in the Puducherry government who took oath earlier in the day. Modi tweeted, Best wishes to all those who took oath as Ministers in Puducherry today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to the ministers in the Puducherry government who took oath earlier in the day. Modi tweeted, ''Best wishes to all those who took oath as Ministers in Puducherry today. May this team work with determination and fulfil the aspirations of the wonderful people of Puducherry.'' Five ministers were inducted into the NDA cabinet in Puducherry on Sunday, nearly two months after Chief Minister N Rangasamy was sworn in.
Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to the five ministers.
