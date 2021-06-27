Left Menu

Wevan village figures in PM's Mann ki Baat for its fight against Covid

Wevan in Bandipora district shot into national spotlight on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the example of this remote village in the fight against Covid in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. Bandipora Deputy Commissioner Owais Ahmad said it was a moment of pride for entire district.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-06-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 18:54 IST
Wevan village figures in PM's Mann ki Baat for its fight against Covid
  • Country:
  • India

Wevan in Bandipora district shot into national spotlight on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the example of this remote village in the fight against Covid in his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat'. Wevan, an 18-kilometre trek from the last motorable road, became the first village in India to vaccinate all its adult population against COVID-19 earlier this month.

The prime minister in his radio address cited the example of Wean village in the fight against Covid. Bandipora Deputy Commissioner Owais Ahmad said it was a moment of pride for entire district. ''Proud Moment! Vaccination drive of Bandipora gets special mention in Hon'ble PM's #MannKiBaat. Result of active cooperation by people and hardwork of dedicated doctors, HCWs and officers. Will certainly motivate the team to perform their best,'' Ahmad tweeted after the programme. Tariq Ahmad Patloo was another proud man as his efforts to provide floating ambulance service to the people living in Dal Lake also figured in Modi's radio talk. ''I feel proud and I hope this spotlight on my community will help us. Our industry has suffered a lot,'' Patloo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021