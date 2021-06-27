Wevan village figures in PM's Mann ki Baat for its fight against Covid

Wevan in Bandipora district shot into national spotlight on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the example of this remote village in the fight against Covid in his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat'. Wevan, an 18-kilometre trek from the last motorable road, became the first village in India to vaccinate all its adult population against COVID-19 earlier this month.

The prime minister in his radio address cited the example of Wean village in the fight against Covid. Bandipora Deputy Commissioner Owais Ahmad said it was a moment of pride for entire district. ''Proud Moment! Vaccination drive of Bandipora gets special mention in Hon'ble PM's #MannKiBaat. Result of active cooperation by people and hardwork of dedicated doctors, HCWs and officers. Will certainly motivate the team to perform their best,'' Ahmad tweeted after the programme. Tariq Ahmad Patloo was another proud man as his efforts to provide floating ambulance service to the people living in Dal Lake also figured in Modi's radio talk. ''I feel proud and I hope this spotlight on my community will help us. Our industry has suffered a lot,'' Patloo said.

