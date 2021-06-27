Left Menu

Kidnapping was flourishing industry during Lalu Yadav's rule in Bihar: Nadda

Hitting out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Sunday said that 'kidnapping' was a flourishing industry in Lalu Yadav's rule but now the state is progressing ahead under the BJP-JD(U) coalition.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 19:18 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Sunday said that 'kidnapping' was a flourishing industry in Lalu Yadav's rule but now the state is progressing ahead under the BJP-JD(U) coalition. While addressing a meeting of Bihar State BJP Working Committee through a video conference, Nadda said, "Under the rule of Lalu Yadav (in Bihar) people were not able to leave their houses after 5 pm. Kidnapping was like an industry in the state."

"From that era, we are seeing Bihar blossoming today, progressing ahead and BJP has a big contribution in this," he said. Taking a jibe at the opposition, Nadda said that when the second wave of COVID-19 struck the country, all the opposition leaders had isolated themselves.

"When the second wave of COVID-19 struck the country, all the opposition leaders either isolated themselves or went into quarantine. Crores of BJP workers were seen on the field," he said. The BJP chief further said, "We are not here in politics just for fun. We have joined politics to bring changes. We have to work with full strength and move forward."

"There are many people in Bihar who have not seen the days of emergency during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's rule. It is our duty to tell them about the emergency. Many people were abused. The mindset of Congress is same even today," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

