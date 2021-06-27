I don't believe Adhir Chowdhury; Congress, ISF allies until high command dissolves it: Abdul Mannan

By Ujjwal Roy Days after state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said his party has no connection with Indian Secular Front (ISF), West Bengal Congress leader Abdul Mannan on Sunday said that the Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) will remain allies until the party high command orders to dissolves it.

Mannan met ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui and ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui at Furfura Sharif here. "There was a pre-poll pact with the ISF. We forged an alliance with ISF only at the behest of the Congress high command and we are still in alliance with them. We are together until the high command orders to dissolves the alliance," Mannan said after the meeting.

Advertisement

"I only work on All India Congress Committee (AICC)'s direction. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are our leaders. I do not believe whatever he (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) says," he added. Speaking about Mannan's visit, Naushad Siddiqui said that the senior Congress leader had come to greet him as he is the lone MLA from the Sanyukta Morcha and also gave him tips to raise matters in the Legislative Assembly.

He also said that Chowdhury's remarks are his own opinions and he just wanted to shift the blame of the assembly poll debacle on the ISF rather. Meanwhile, ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui said: "Mannan ji has an old connection with Furfura Sharif. On the question of Murshidabad, we have a brotherly contest on some three to four seats. In the meeting, he said that this alliance will remain intact till the high command orders to dissolves it."

Chowdhury had earlier said that he only recognises Congress's alliance with the Left but not with the ISF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)