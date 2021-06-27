Left Menu

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar files defamation suit against K'taka Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 23:02 IST
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar files defamation suit against K'taka Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has filed a Re one defamation suit in a city court against Karnataka Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar for using 'defamatory' language against him, for allegedly criticising Brahminism.

The actor had on Saturday said that he has sued the minister for using demeaning and offensive language against him on Twitter on June 11.

Hebbar, who is a Brahmin himself, took offense to Chetan Kumar's statement and tweeted that he would ask the Chief Minister to initiate action against the actor for his tweets, which ''could be aimed at getting himself identified or for petty gain (Ganji Kaasu).'' ''I have filed a Re 1 civil defamation suit against current Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar,'' Chetan said in a statement.

As a sitting cabinet minister in a party that is in power in both Karnataka and the Centre, Hebbar has used 'demeaning' and 'offensive' language attacking him personally, Kumar added.

He charged Hebbar with 'misusing' his role as a public servant and said the minister must be held accountable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activiti...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021