2 held for poisoning farmer, kin after fallout in land deal

Erode (TN), June 27 (PTI): Two people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of three of a four-member farmer's family after consuming tablets said to boost immunity, police said.

Police said they suspected the hand of a volunteer from the Health Department sent to visit every household to identify people with symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or breathlessness.

With the arrest, police said, it has been established that the person, who gave the pills to the family of four, was asked to don the role of a health worker to get rid of the farmer by giving him the pills.

The person who sent the impersonator was instrumental in giving the tablets that were insecticides, and owed the farmer money over a land deal, the police said.

Since he could not pay back the amount, he decided to get rid of the farmer by sending the pills through the fake health worker, they said.

The incident happened at K G Valasu village in Erode district on Saturday.

The fake health worker entered the farmer's house and asked whether he and his family were having fever or cough.

When the farmer replied in the negative, the worker gave them some pills by saying they would boost immunity.

After he left, the 72-year-old farmer and three others took the pills and fell unconscious.

Later, neighbours found the farmer's wife dead and took him and the two others to hospital.

Today, the two died and the farmer, undergoing treatment, is in critical condition.

Police said the arrested two were produced before the Judicial Magistrate who remanded them in 15 days judicial custody.

