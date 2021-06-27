Left Menu

2 held for poisoning farmer, kin after fallout in land deal

PTI | Erode | Updated: 27-06-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 23:20 IST
2 held for poisoning farmer, kin after fallout in land deal
  • Country:
  • India

Erode (TN), June 27 (PTI): Two people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of three of a four-member farmer's family after consuming tablets said to boost immunity, police said.

Police said they suspected the hand of a volunteer from the Health Department sent to visit every household to identify people with symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or breathlessness.

With the arrest, police said, it has been established that the person, who gave the pills to the family of four, was asked to don the role of a health worker to get rid of the farmer by giving him the pills.

The person who sent the impersonator was instrumental in giving the tablets that were insecticides, and owed the farmer money over a land deal, the police said.

Since he could not pay back the amount, he decided to get rid of the farmer by sending the pills through the fake health worker, they said.

The incident happened at K G Valasu village in Erode district on Saturday.

The fake health worker entered the farmer's house and asked whether he and his family were having fever or cough.

When the farmer replied in the negative, the worker gave them some pills by saying they would boost immunity.

After he left, the 72-year-old farmer and three others took the pills and fell unconscious.

Later, neighbours found the farmer's wife dead and took him and the two others to hospital.

Today, the two died and the farmer, undergoing treatment, is in critical condition.

Police said the arrested two were produced before the Judicial Magistrate who remanded them in 15 days judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activiti...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021