Samajwadi Party's work culture is corruption and anarchy: BJP

The Samajwadi Party's work culture is that of corruption and anarchy, and its political values include casteism and appeasement, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh alleged on Sunday.

''In the Samajwadi Party (SP), where the family is the party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav speaking about democratic values does not suit it,'' Singh said in a statement issued here.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, its leaders remained away from the people of the state, and spread lies and misunderstanding on social media, while sitting in their homes, the BJP leader alleged.

''Now, when they are close to a defeat in the panchayat polls, they are making baseless statements,'' he said.

Singh's remarks came a day after Yadav alleged that his party’s nominees were ''prevented'' from filing nomination papers at many places for the election to zila panchayat chairperson posts. The SP also sacked the presidents of its 11 district units with immediate effect. These are the districts where its nominees could not file their nominations, sources in the SP had said Singh alleged that the work culture of the SP has been that of anarchy, goondaism, criminalisation of politics and corruption. ''Casteism, family politics and appeasement are included in their political values,'' he said in the statement. At the time of a pandemic, when BJP workers are on the ground helping people, SP leaders and workers are in their houses, Singh said. The state BJP chief also said, ''Akhilesh Yadav has accepted defeat, and has blamed the presidents of district units of the party for it.” “The SP has been losing elections after elections since 2014. Despite this, Akhilesh Yadav is busy in work from home,'' Singh said.

