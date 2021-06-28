Case against brother duo for assaulting doctor at Mumbai hospital
Two brothers allegedly assaulted a doctor at civic-run Sion Hospital here after their father died during treatment last week, police said on Sunday.The accused Rajesh Gupta 36 and his brother Roshan Gupta 39 roughed up the doctor following the death of their father during treatment on Friday afternoon, an official said.
Two brothers allegedly assaulted a doctor at civic-run Sion Hospital here after their father died during treatment last week, police said on Sunday.
The accused Rajesh Gupta (36) and his brother Roshan Gupta (39) roughed up the doctor following the death of their father during treatment on Friday afternoon, an official said. A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assault and preventing a government servant from performing his duty and under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act 2010. On Sunday night, doctors at Sion Hospital demanded justice by lighting candles. Meanwhile, a team of police officials has been sent to Nashik to nab the brothers, the official said.
