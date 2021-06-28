Left Menu

Australia will only open borders if it is safe - Treasurer

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-06-2021 06:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 06:56 IST
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday the country will only open its international borders if it is safe to do so and based on medical advice.

Frydenberg was speaking at the launch of a 2021 'Intergenerational Report', which projects an outlook for the economy and the Australian government's budget over the next 40 years.

Australia shut its borders in March 2020 to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic, only allowing citizens to return with a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine.

