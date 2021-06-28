Ashwani Sekhri not leaving Congress: Capt Amarinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that senior party leader and former minister Ashwani Sekhri will stay in Congress and there was no question of his leaving the party.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that senior party leader and former minister Ashwani Sekhri will stay in Congress and there was no question of his leaving the party. The Chief Minister said that he spoke to Sekhri and assured him that all his concerns will be addressed.
"Sekhri was a dyed-in-wool Congressman who had spent his whole life with the party and all the rumours about his leaving the party were baseless," he added. Singh disclosed that Sekhri strongly denied the reports circulated in a section of media that he was leaving the party and joining some other party. Sekhri assured the Chief Minister that he was a committed and dedicated Congressman, who could never ever imagine leaving the party.
The Chief Minister also cleared all his apprehensions and assured him that he was a very senior leader of the party who had contributed a lot towards it. "It is the party's duty and responsibility to watch and safeguard the interests of all senior leaders," added Amarinder Singh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
