Left Menu

Gupkar alliance meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss all-party meet with PM Modi

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:31 IST
Gupkar alliance meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss all-party meet with PM Modi
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) – an amalgam of six mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state – will meet here on Tuesday to discuss the recently held all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be the first meeting of the alliance after the all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24.

''The PAGD will meet tomorrow,'' the alliance's spokesperson M Y Tarigami said on Monday.

He said the meeting will be held at the alliance's chairperson Farooq Abdullah's residence in Gupkar area of the city at 11 am.

The PAGD spokesperson said the meeting will discuss the PM's all-party meet and the way forward for the alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021