YSRCP govt is doing more publicity than serving public: Andhra BJP president

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Somu Veerraju on Monday lambasted the state government and said that the YSRCP government is doing more publicity than serving the public. The party president in his address at the executive meeting said, "YSRCP government is doing more publicity than serving the public. The Chief Minister had said he will give lakhs of jobs once come to power. 2.5 lakh government jobs are to be filled but a job calendar is issued for only 10,000 jobs."

Somu Veerraju alleged that the YSRCP government is looting the public with the liquor policy and said that the government must release a white paper on excise income. "The government is looting the public with its liquor policy. Though it claims a reduction of liquor shops, liquor is available even in small pan shops. The government must release a white paper on excise income," he said.

He further said that another loot is in the sand. During the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rule, though there was corruption in sand supply, sand was given free to the public. But now the sand is not available for the general public. Cases are being filed on our workers who raise voice on irregularities in sand supply policy. While speaking on water allocation issues with Telangana, Somu Veerraju said that "YS Jaganmohan Reddy government is compromising with Telangana in water allocation issues. The state has already lost Ram Temple at Bhadracalam to Telangana during bifurcation. The state government should stand stubborn on the matter of irrigation projects and the rights of Andhra Pradesh. The government should hold meetings with all concerned parties on disputes over irrigation water."

The state president further said that "The state government is not controlling millers' Mafia in the state. While farmers are not getting minimum prices, millers are getting higher prices for rice. That should be controlled. Meanwhile, insurance scheme run with central funds is minimized, the number of beneficiaries is drastically reduced. Thus the state government is badly performing." In the executive meeting, BJP leaders also discussed how to strengthen the party in the state, and the future course of action.

The state president Somu Veerraju, state affairs Co in-charge Sunil Deodhar and other leaders participated in the program. Andhra Pradesh affairs in-charge, Muralidharan participated in the meeting virtually. (ANI)

