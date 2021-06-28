Left Menu

Fadnavis must cooperate with Maha CM on OBC quota: Raut

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:39 IST
Fadnavis must cooperate with Maha CM on OBC quota: Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis should cooperate with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resolve the issue of OBC quota in local bodies in Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court had recently struck down such a quota after observing that the seats earmarked for various communities must not exceed 50 percent of the total strength of the local body.

The BJP has been accusing the MVA government of not presenting empirical data in the apex court to show that such a quota was needed in local bodies.

Fadnavis had recently said he could get the OBC quota reinstated if he was given the reins of power in the state for four months, adding that he would quit politics if he failed to do so.

Speaking on Fadnavis' statement, Raut said the BJP must stop the former CM from taking such a decision as there was a paucity of good leaders in the country and the latter's quitting would be unfair to Maharashtra.

'His colleagues must persuade him against taking such a decision. The state government is looking into the OBC quota issue and Fadnavis should cooperate with the chief minister in finding a solution. We will not let Fadnavis take political sanyas,'' Raut said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021