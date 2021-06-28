Malaysia PM announces $36 bln aid package
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:46 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia will roll out a 150 billion ringgit ($36.22 billion) aid package to help the economy recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday.
The government will also implement a fiscal injection of 10 billion ringgit, he said in a televised address. ($1 = 4.1410 ringgit)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- Muhyiddin Yassin
Advertisement