Left Menu

Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Bennett hold first call - presidency statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:20 IST
Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Bennett hold first call - presidency statement
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday, the Egyptian presidency said, in their first call since Bennett took office.

Sisi stressed Egypt's support for all efforts to reach a fair and permanent solution between the Palestinians and Israelis as well as the importance of supporting the Egyptian drive to help rebuild the Gaza Strip after recent violence, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021