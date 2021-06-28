Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Bennett hold first call - presidency statement

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday, the Egyptian presidency said, in their first call since Bennett took office.

Sisi stressed Egypt's support for all efforts to reach a fair and permanent solution between the Palestinians and Israelis as well as the importance of supporting the Egyptian drive to help rebuild the Gaza Strip after recent violence, the statement said.

