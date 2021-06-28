Left Menu

Left protests in Kolkata over dubious COVID vaccine camps

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:37 IST
Left protests in Kolkata over dubious COVID vaccine camps
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of several Left-backed organisations staged a protest outside Swastha Bhavan in Salt Lake on Moday, alleging links between Trinamool Congress leaders and fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb who organised dubious COVID vaccination camps in Kolkata.

Members of the CPI(M)-backed DYFI and other youth organisations demanded that the police expedited its probe in the case.

The protesters raised slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government outside the Health Department headquarters in Sector 5 before being bundled into police vehicles.

A scuffle also broke out between the police and the protesters as the main entrance was barricaded, officials said.

The protesters were taken into preventive custody, they said.

A group of Left activists also demonstrated near the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters in the central part of the city over the issue.

The protestors tried to block a road, alleging nexus among Deb, officials of the civic body and KMC ward coordinators of TMC. The police swiftly removed them.

Deb was arrested a few days back for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the KMC and operating dubious immunisation camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021