Blinken and pope hold talks at Vatican in wake of bishops' ruling
Pope Francis on Monday held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who was visiting the Vatican in the wake of a decision by American Catholic bishops that could lead to them denying Communion to President Joe Biden. Blinken is the highest-ranking Biden administration official the pontiff has met since the inauguration in January.
Pope Francis on Monday held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who was visiting the Vatican in the wake of a decision by American Catholic bishops that could lead to them denying Communion to President Joe Biden.
Blinken is the highest-ranking Biden administration official the pontiff has met since the inauguration in January. He held private talks with Pope Francis in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace after having a separate meeting with Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican's foreign minister.
There was no immediate word on the details of the talks but Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the atmosphere was cordial. The visit follows a conference at which U.S. Roman Catholic bishops voted to draft a statement on Communion that may admonish Catholic politicians, including Biden, who support a woman's right to abortion despite opposing the practice personally..
The bishops decided to move forward with the document, mostly disregarding a Vatican warning that it would be highly divisive. Bruni said the meeting "was an occasion for the pope to reminisce about his 2015 trip (to the United States) and to express his affection for and attention to, the people of the United States of America."
The Vatican and the Biden administration agree on the dangers of climate change, which was a main point of contention with the White House while Donald Trump was president. Trump was dismissive of the problem as he dismantled climate policies and regulations on fossil fuels.
The pope criticised Trump's withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 Paris accord to limit global warming. The Vatican welcomed Biden's return to the accord. Francis, who in May received Biden's climate envoy John Kerry has urged nations to work together to save the planet. (Humeyra Pamuk reporting from Rome; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Victoria state expects further easing of COVID-19 curbs
Man-eater leopards caught in U'khand may be sent to rescue centres in other states
Cong needs early organisational polls, widespread reforms at central, state levels to show it is no longer in state of inertia: Kapil Sibal.
Centre gave over 26 crore COVID vaccine doses to States/UTs
Pradhan says Cong-ruled states should cut tax on petrol, diesel; mum on high taxes in BJP-ruled states