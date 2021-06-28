Left Menu

France's Macron: We must all learn from low election turnout

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that all political parties must learn lessons from a low turnout in the country's regional elections on Sunday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:42 IST
France's Macron: We must all learn from low election turnout
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that all political parties must learn lessons from a low turnout in the country's regional elections on Sunday. Pollsters estimated a turnout of just 35% for the polls, in which both Macron's party and the far-right led by Marine Le Pen failed to win a single region.

Conservative Xavier Bertrand however cemented his status as the centre-right's best chance of challenging Macron and Le Pen in next year's presidential election after beating the far-right in the north by more than 25 percentage points. "The abstention rate says a lot of things. We must all draw the consequences from it," Macron told Bertrand, who is president of the Hauts de France region, as he congratulated him for his victory in the elections.

Macron spoke to Bertrand during a visit of the site of a new electric car battery plant in Douai, northern France. A government source said that while a reshuffle was not on the cards following a humiliating election night for Macron, a few adjustments were possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021