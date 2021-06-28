Left Menu

Sisi stresses effort to rebuild Gaza in first call with Bennett

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told Israel's new leader on Monday it was important to follow through on Egypt-backed efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip following last month's fighting there, the Egyptian presidency said. In his first phone call with Naftali Bennett since Bennett took office two weeks ago, Sisi stressed Egypt's support for efforts to reach a fair and permanent solution between the Palestinians and Israelis, Egypt's presidency said.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:56 IST
Sisi stresses effort to rebuild Gaza in first call with Bennett
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told Israel's new leader on Monday it was important to follow through on Egypt-backed efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip following last month's fighting there, the Egyptian presidency said.

In his first phone call with Naftali Bennett since Bennett took office two weeks ago, Sisi stressed Egypt's support for efforts to reach a fair and permanent solution between the Palestinians and Israelis, Egypt's presidency said. Sisi stressed the importance of supporting an Egyptian drive to help rebuild the Gaza Strip after last month's fighting between Israel and the Hamas Islamist group which controls it.

A statement from Bennett's office said the Israeli leader had thanked Egypt for its role in brokering the ceasefire that ended the fighting, and its mediation in helping find Israelis missing or captured in Gaza. The two leaders would work towards meeting soon. Egypt and Qatar have pledged $500 million each for reconstruction in the Palestinian enclave, where two-thirds of 2 million residents rely on aid.

Israel says that can proceed only if headway is made in efforts to recover two soldiers missing in action in a 2014 Gaza war as well as two civilians who slipped separately into the enclave. Hamas rejects any link between reconstruction and finding missing persons. The Gaza government says 2,200 homes were destroyed and 37,000 damaged by Israeli shelling during 11 days of cross-border exchanges. Israel and Egypt jointly maintain a security blockade, restricting imports and exports from Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021