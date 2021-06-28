Left Menu

Punjab govt not allowing Kejriwal to hold press meet: AAP; Amarinder Singh denies charge

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:41 IST
Punjab govt not allowing Kejriwal to hold press meet: AAP; Amarinder Singh denies charge
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the Congress-led government in Punjab of denying its national convener Arvind Kejriwal permission to hold a press conference in the state, a charge denied by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal is to visit Chandigarh on Tuesday to make an announcement about providing ''free electricity'' if his party comes to power in Punjab following the 2022 assembly elections.

The AAP has planned to hold the press conference at Punjab Bhawan here.

Dismissing the accusation, Singh asked why would the state government stop Kejriwal from holding a press conference when he was allowed to hold a party programme a few days back.

The Punjab chief minister was apparently referring to Kejriwal's June 21 visit to Amritsar for inducting former Punjab Inspector General of Police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh into AAP.

''Totally not true. We let Arvind Kejriwal address a rally here just a few days back. So why should we stop him now from holding a press conference? If he wants I'd be happy to arrange his lunch too. Aam Aadmi Party just wants to do drama even if it means lying: Amarinder Singh,'' read a tweet by the Punjab chief minister's media advisor.

Earlier, the AAP's Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha claimed that the Punjab Chief Minister's Office has denied the party permission to hold a press conference at a pre-decided venue.

''Amarinder Singh's fear of Kejriwal has reached a point where his office has denied us permission to hold a press conference at the pre-decided venue. Nevertheless, Arvind Kejriwal will make a mega announcement tomorrow in Chandigarh which will send 440-volt current to Capt and his party,'' Chadha said in a tweet.

Kejriwal has announced his visit to Chandigarh through a tweet.

''In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Punjabi.

Punjab assembly elections are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021