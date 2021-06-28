Left Menu

New alliance faces no seat-sharing problem: BJP’s ex-ally SBSP

Updated: 28-06-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:13 IST
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, a former BJP's ally which has forged pre-poll alliance Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha of ten parties, including Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, has asserted that the coalition faces no problem in seat sharing.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, said he was ready to give 125 seats to his coalition partner AIMIM against its chief Owaisi’s demand of 100 seats.

Reacting to Owaisi's claim that his All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen would contest on 100 seats, Rajbhar said he did not have any talks yet with Owaisi on seat sharing. Talking to reporters at his residence in Rasra district on Sunday night, Rajbhar, however, said there was no problem on the seat-sharing in the new coalition. He also exuded confidence that Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh after the next assembly elections.

In reply to a question, he said whoever wants to come to his front, whether the SP, BSP or the Congress, are welcome.

Ruling out any chance of revival of his party’s alliance with the BJP, he said the BJP is an enemy of Dalit and backward classes.

“These people are remembered by the BJP only during elections,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

