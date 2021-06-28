Contractual employees of Punjab roadways go on 3-day strike

Contractual employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation went on a three-day strike from Monday demanding regularization of their jobs.

Nearly 7,500 contractual employees participated in the three-day strike call.

Agitating employees staged sit-in at bus stands in Punjab raising slogans against the the state government. The protesters said they did not allow plying of state-owned buses in the state, except for a few operated by regular employees.

''We have been working on contract for the past 13-14 years. We are demanding that our services be regularised,'' said Punjab Roadways/Punbus Contract Workers' Union president Resham Singh Gill.

Gill said the contractual employees are also demanding a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for resolving their issues.

Protesters said that before coming to power, Amarinder Singh had promised to regularize all contractual employees. But nothing has been done in the last four and half years, they said.

Gill said they will take out a protest march on Tuesday in Patiala, the hometown of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, to press the state government to accept their demands.

Besides regularization of jobs, the protesters are also demanding that the fleet size of state-owned buses be increased and they should have equal pay for equal work.

