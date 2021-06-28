Left Menu

Contractual employees of Punjab roadways go on 3-day strike

The protesters said they did not allow plying of state-owned buses in the state, except for a few operated by regular employees.We have been working on contract for the past 13-14 years.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:17 IST
Contractual employees of Punjab roadways go on 3-day strike
  • Country:
  • India

Contractual employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation went on a three-day strike from Monday demanding regularization of their jobs.

Nearly 7,500 contractual employees participated in the three-day strike call.

Agitating employees staged sit-in at bus stands in Punjab raising slogans against the the state government. The protesters said they did not allow plying of state-owned buses in the state, except for a few operated by regular employees.

''We have been working on contract for the past 13-14 years. We are demanding that our services be regularised,'' said Punjab Roadways/Punbus Contract Workers' Union president Resham Singh Gill.

Gill said the contractual employees are also demanding a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for resolving their issues.

Protesters said that before coming to power, Amarinder Singh had promised to regularize all contractual employees. But nothing has been done in the last four and half years, they said.

Gill said they will take out a protest march on Tuesday in Patiala, the hometown of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, to press the state government to accept their demands.

Besides regularization of jobs, the protesters are also demanding that the fleet size of state-owned buses be increased and they should have equal pay for equal work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021