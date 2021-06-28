Gupkar alliance meeting, scheduled for Tuesday to discuss all-party meet with PM, postponed
A meeting of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) -- an amalgam of six mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state – which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday here has been postponed.
The meeting has been postponed because of some prior ''personal'' engagement of the alliance's Vice-Chairperson and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. ''PAGD meeting which was scheduled for tomorrow is postponed because of personal engagement of Mtr Mehbooba Mufti,'' PAGD spokesperson M Y Tarigami said.
The meeting was scheduled to be held at the alliance's chairperson Farooq Abdullah's residence in Gupkar area of the city at 11 am.
Earlier, the PAGD spokesperson had said the meeting will discuss the all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24, and the way forward for the alliance.
