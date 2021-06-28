Left Menu

Manipur is powerhouse of sporting talent, says PM Modi after state launched '#Cheer4India' campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Manipur for launching the 'Tokyo Olympic #Cheer4India campaign' and said the state is a powerhouse of sporting talent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:19 IST
Manipur is powerhouse of sporting talent, says PM Modi after state launched '#Cheer4India' campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Manipur for launching the 'Tokyo Olympic #Cheer4India campaign' and said the state is a powerhouse of sporting talent. This comes after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh earlier in the day launched the cheering campaign in the state for the athletes participating in the upcoming Olympic.

"Manipur is a powerhouse of sporting talent. Good effort by the Manipur Government to Cheer4India and to inspire youngsters to pursue sports," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Biren Singh had earlier tweeted, "Launched the Tokyo Olympic #Cheer4India campaign in Manipur too as a way of cheering the athletes representing India. We are initiating activities like Olympic Quiz, fan engagement drives, Olympic Symposium and also setting up selfie points to click pictures and show their support."

PM Modi during his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday had urged the nation to come forward and support all the athletes who would be heading to the Tokyo Olympics to make the country proud. "You can send good wishes to our athletes by posting messages on social media using the hashtag #Cheer4India. If you want to do something more innovative, then you can do that also. If you get an idea of how we can motivate our athletes together as a country, then you send that to me as well. We will together support our Olympic-bound contingent," he said.

Tokyo Olympics were slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it will be held from July 23-August 8 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021