MP: Black fungus injection unit inaugurated in Jabalpur

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:21 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday inaugurated a unit in Jabalpur for the production of Amphoreva-B injection used to treat black fungus patients.
Commissioning the unit of Revacure Lifesciences, a private sector company located in Umaria-Dungaria industrial area of Jabalpur, Chouhan said his government was formulating a pharma policy to boost manufacture of medicines used in treatment of serious ailments like cancer and Mucormycosis at affordable rates.
