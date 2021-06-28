MP: Black fungus injection unit inaugurated in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday inaugurated a unit in Jabalpur for the production of Amphoreva-B injection used to treat black fungus patients.

Commissioning the unit of Revacure Lifesciences, a private sector company located in Umaria-Dungaria industrial area of Jabalpur, Chouhan said his government was formulating a pharma policy to boost manufacture of medicines used in treatment of serious ailments like cancer and Mucormycosis at affordable rates.

