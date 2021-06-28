Bengal Governor corrupt, should be removed: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar a ''corrupt man'' and questioned the purpose of his recent tour of North Bengal, alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to divide the northern part of the state.

''He is a corrupt man. He was named in the chargesheet in the 1996 Hawala Jain case. Why has the central government allowed a governor like this to continue?'' she told reporters at the state secretariat, without elaborating.

Banerjee said Dhankhar's visit to North Bengal was a political stunt as he only met MLAs and MPs of the BJP.

''Why did he suddenly tour North Bengal? I can sense a conspiracy to divide North Bengal,'' the CM alleged.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also said she has written multiple letters to the Centre for the removal of Dhankhar.

''As per the Constitution, I will continue to meet him, talk to him. and follow all the courtesies... But, the union government should act based on my letters,'' she said.

