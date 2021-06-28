Left Menu

Mamata attacks Bengal Governor; says, 'Dhankhar is corrupt man, chargesheeted in hawala scandal'

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said he is a corrupt man whose name was chargesheeted in hawala Jain case in 1996.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:39 IST
Mamata attacks Bengal Governor; says, 'Dhankhar is corrupt man, chargesheeted in hawala scandal'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said he is a corrupt man whose name was chargesheeted in hawala Jain case in 1996. Briefing mediapersons, the chief minister said, "The Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) is a corrupt man. His name was there in the chargesheet of hawala Jain case in 1996. There are cases pending against him. I have written three letters for the removal of the West Bengal Governor."

Notably, the Hawala scam also known as Jain Diaries case made headlines in mid-nineties. The case was related to the alleged siphoning of money by politicians through hawala brokers, namely the Jain brothers. The scam was amounting to 18 million USD that involved the names of some of the leading politicians of the country. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been involved in continuous spat since the appointment of the former in the state in July 2019.

Banerjee accuses Dhankhar of interference in the governance flouting the protocols. On the other hand, Dhankhar alleges the chief minister of not abiding by her constitutional duties. The tussle between the two has been intensified after the 2021 assembly polls. Banerjee on several occasions alleged that the Governor has been acting on the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021