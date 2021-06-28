Left Menu

McConnell urges Biden pressure Democrats on infrastructure plan

"The president has appropriately delinked a potential bipartisan infrastructure bill from the massive, unrelated tax-and-spend plans that Democrats want to pursue on a partisan basis. Now I am calling on President Biden to engage Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi and make sure they follow his lead," McConnell said in a statement. "Republicans have been negotiating in bipartisan good faith to meet the real infrastructure needs of our nation.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:05 IST
McConnell urges Biden pressure Democrats on infrastructure plan

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday urged President Joe Biden to get the two top Democrats in Congress to abandon a plan to link a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal to a larger reconciliation package that Republicans reject.

Days after Biden walked back an initial demand the two pieces of legislation move through Congress in tandem, McConnell cautioned the president's move would amount to "a hollow gesture" without similar action from Biden's fellow Democrats - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "The president has appropriately delinked a potential bipartisan infrastructure bill from the massive, unrelated tax-and-spend plans that Democrats want to pursue on a partisan basis. Now I am calling on President Biden to engage Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi and make sure they follow his lead," McConnell said in a statement.

"Republicans have been negotiating in bipartisan good faith to meet the real infrastructure needs of our nation. The President cannot let congressional Democrats hold a bipartisan bill hostage over a separate and partisan process." After announcing the bipartisan deal last Thursday, Biden appeared to put the agreement in jeopardy by saying he would not sign it unless the measure moved alongside a larger bill that would raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy while addressing climate change and social needs.

His comments roiled Republicans who had negotiated the bipartisan agreement until Biden issued a statement on Saturday that essentially withdrew that threat, saying that was "certainly not my intent." The walkback was welcomed by Republican Senate negotiators who said on Sunday that they were once again optimistic about getting the bipartisan bill though Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021