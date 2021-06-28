Errors with malafide intent won't be tolerated, Guj CM tells officials

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday told collectors and district development officers that his government would not tolerate mistakes committed with malafide intentions though bonafide errors while doing pro-people work would be pardoned.

Addressing collectors and DDOs through video conference, the first after a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the state some days ago, the CM said they should maximise the use of technology to bring more transparency in their work and fulfill the goal of good governance.

He said people's expectations from the authorities had increased manifold in this era of technology as they are getting to know in a short time about good things happening across the world. ''My government will support you if you commit a bonafide mistake while doing pro-people work. But the government will not tolerate mistakes committed deliberately with malafide intentions,'' Rupani said in his address.

He also asked these officials to ensure maximum services are available online to reduce people's hardships.

Collectors were told by the CM to effectively implement laws like Gunda Act, those pertaining to land grabbing as well as the newly enacted one on fraudulent religious conversions by way of marriage and other inducements.

