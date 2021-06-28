Telangana govt, Cong, BJP pay tributes to Narasimha Rao on 100th birth anniversary

The Telangana government, the Congress and the BJP on Monday paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary, hailing him as a great son of the soil.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled a 26-feet bronze statue of Narasimha Rao at the picturesque Necklace Road around the Hussain Sagar lake in the city.

The Necklace road has been renamed as PV Narasimha Rao Marg.

The TRS government organised various events during the last one year as part of the birth centenary celebrations.

Speaking at an official event, the Governor hailed Narasimha Rao as a great leader who had immense knowledge of different subjects, a benefactor of the poor and a polyglot.

Narasimha Rao heralded social, political and economic reforms, she said.

Recalling the former PM's stellar contributions, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao said the late leader stood as a role model for others by giving away 800 acres of his own land to people.

Narasimha Rao did not confine himself to preaching morals, the CM said.

A PV Narasimha Rao Chair would be set up in the Kakatiya University at Warangal, he said.

Separately, Telangana Congress organised the concluding programme of the birth centenary celebrations which was addressed virtually by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and others.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the former prime minister played a unique role during his long political career spanning several decades.

The Congress did not give due respect to Narasimha Rao, he alleged in a statement.PTI SJR BN BALA BN BALA

