Left Menu

2022 UP elections to be fought under Yogi's leadership: BJP MP Hema Malini

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:08 IST
2022 UP elections to be fought under Yogi's leadership: BJP MP Hema Malini
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini has said the development of Uttar Pradesh in the last over four years was ''commendable'' and the party will contest the 2022 state Assembly polls under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

A week ago, Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya had said the state's next chief minister will be decided by the BJP's central leadership after the assembly polls. BJP's state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh had earlier said the polls will be contested under Adityanath’s leadership.

''The next Uttar Pradesh Assembly election would be contested under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath,'' veteran Bollywood actor-politician Malini said in response to reporters' questions.

''Adityanath has done commendable development of Uttar Pradesh during over last four years,'' she said on Sunday evening.

The MP also advised the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and said the government has made adequate preparations to tackle an anticipated third wave of the virus.

''Since it is the best preventive medicine, there should be no hesitancy in getting vaccinated,'' she said at a tourist facility centre in Vrindavan where she distributed kits to members of COVID-19 monitoring committee.

She said as scientists have expressed apprehension of a third wave of the coronavirus, it has to be taken seriously.

''We have suffered much in the second wave as people were careless after first wave,'' the Mathura MP said.

She said face mask and social distancing are not the only things important in the fight against Covid. ''Vaccination is equally important''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021