Left Menu

Congress demands Nitish Kumar s resignation for 'failure' to manage pandemic situation

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:11 IST
Congress demands Nitish Kumar s resignation for 'failure' to manage pandemic situation
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Monday accused the Bihar government of hiding data on COVID deaths in the state and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on moral grounds.

While interacting with the media at Sadaqat Ashram, headquarters of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee here, Anwar claimed the Bihar government has proven to be a ''complete failure in COVID management and totally insensitive to the common peoples pain''.

''If the chief minister has a little sensitivity left, he should resign immediately, he told reporters, citing strong comments from the Patna High Court against the government.

The Patna High Court recently observed that the Bihar government is most reluctant in putting out the number of deaths that occurred due to COVID-19 in the public domain and pulled up the state government for what it called an ''opaque system'' of maintaining birth and death records.

Bihar has reported some 7.21 lakh Covid cases so far and officially has a death toll due to the pandemic of 9,579.

''Why are deaths being hidden? This has put both the central and Bihar government in the dock. People want to know why this is being done and who is responsible for it,'' Anwar said.

He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the second wave and said, PM's tears did not save the lives of those who died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021