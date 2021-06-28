Left Menu

Ten dead, two hurt as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal

The spot is located on the border of Paonta Sahib and Shillai subdivisions.The Shillai SDM told PTI from the spot that nine persons died on the spot while one injured died on his way to Paonta Sahib hospital.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:41 IST
Ten people died and two others were injured as a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Monday, an official said. A pick-up van carrying members of a marriage party fell into the gorge near Pashog in Shillai sub-division, Shillai Sub Divisional Magistrate Suresh Singha said. The spot is located on the border of Paonta Sahib and Shillai subdivisions.

The Shillai SDM told PTI from the spot that nine persons died on the spot while one injured died on his way to Paonta Sahib hospital. A total of 12 persons were in the vehicle, he added. The Paonta Sahib SDM Vivek Mahajan told PTI he was passing through the area when he came to know about the accident after seeing ambulances. At this, he reached the Paonta Sahib hospital for ensuring better treatment of the injured and called senior doctors to the hospital for that. One of the two injured, referred to Paonta Sahib hospital, however, succumbed to his injuries on his way, he added. One injured has been admitted to a Shillai hospital, he added. The Paonta Sahib DSP Bir Bahadur also reached the spot.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, meanwhile, expressed condolence for bereaved families and prayed for peace for departed souls, an official spokesperson said. Thakur also directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and the best treatment to those injured in this accident.

