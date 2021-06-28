Sanjay Raut meets Maha CM, Sharad Pawar separately
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday met the party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar separately, his second such meeting with the two leaders in the last three days.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday met the party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar separately, his second such meeting with the two leaders in the last three days. Raut held discussions with the CM at the latter's official residence ''Varsha'' for nearly two hours before calling on Pawar at his residence, sources said. When asked by reporters if he was carrying any message from the chief minister to Pawar, Raut said, ''Why would I tell you if there was any message. I will convey it to Pawar saheb''.
Responding to a query, Raut said Pawar had already said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is performing well and would last its full term under the leadership of Thackeray. PTI MR NSK NSK
