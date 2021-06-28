Left Menu

Sanjay Raut meets Maha CM, Sharad Pawar separately

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday met the party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar separately, his second such meeting with the two leaders in the last three days.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:46 IST
Sanjay Raut meets Maha CM, Sharad Pawar separately
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook@sanjayraut.official
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday met the party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar separately, his second such meeting with the two leaders in the last three days. Raut held discussions with the CM at the latter's official residence ''Varsha'' for nearly two hours before calling on Pawar at his residence, sources said. When asked by reporters if he was carrying any message from the chief minister to Pawar, Raut said, ''Why would I tell you if there was any message. I will convey it to Pawar saheb''.

Responding to a query, Raut said Pawar had already said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is performing well and would last its full term under the leadership of Thackeray. PTI MR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021