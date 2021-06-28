Syria condemns U.S. air strikes on Syria-Iraq border - state media

Syria condemned on Monday U.S. air strikes against militia targets on the border with Iraq, describing them as a "flagrant violation of the sanctity of Syrian and Iraqi lands", Syrian state media said, citing a foreign ministry statement.

"Syria renews its call on the U.S. administration to respect the unity of the land and people of Syria and Iraq and to stop these attacks on the independence of the two countries immediately," the statement added.

