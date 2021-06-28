Congress not in favour of maintaining relation with ISF: Adhir

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Monday that he was not in favour of having any tie-up with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), noting that the Abbas Siddiqui-led party fielded candidates against the Congress in the assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Chowdhury said that he has not got any directive from the Congress's central leadership regarding maintaining any relation with the ISF.

''In the assembly elections, ISF fielded candidates against Congress in the Murshidabad district. Congress did not enter into any electoral understanding with ISF. It was the CPI(M) that had joined hands with Siddiqui's party,'' he said.

Maintaining that he has no personal issues with any ISF leader, Chowdhury said that he was dictated by the political principles followed by the Congress.

