UP population row: BJP MP wants SP MLA booked for `anti-Dalit' remarks

BJP MP and former Uttar Pradesh Police chief Brij Lal stoked a row on Monday, demanding that a Samajwadi Party MLA should be booked for “hurting” Dalits by blaming them while absolving the Muslim community for rising population.

Brij Lal, a former chairperson of the state’s scheduled caste commission, took offence at SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s criticism of the UP law commission's deliberations on a possible population control law.

The Sambhal MLA had charged that any law on population control would be a “conspiracy” against Muslims. “The rise in the country's population is due to Dalits and tribals and not because of Muslims,” Mehmood said Sunday.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal demanded the registration of a case against the SP MLA under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act over the remarks.

''Dalits do not indulge in four marriages, nor do they allow the Rohingyas and illegal Bangladeshis to ingress into the country,” he said in a provocative statement, which also alleged a ''conspiracy'' to convert India to Islam.

“The Dalits never call 'Bharat Mata' a 'daayan' (demoness), nor do they insult 'Vande Mataram' by walking out of the Lok Sabha when it is played,” he said.

“The fundamentalists want to increase the population and convert India into 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' (holy war against India).'' He then referred to decline in the Hindu population in neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh after Partition. “Where have the Hindus of those countries gone? Either they have been killed, kicked out or their religion changed,'' he charged.

Brij Lal claimed that the maximum atrocities on Dalits have been committed by Muslims.

“It was in the Muslim period that the Dalits and tribals were targeted for religious conversion,” he charged, and then referred to a recent case lodged by the UP Police over alleged unlawful conversion of deaf-mute and poor people.

He said the population need to be controlled, and this is not possible without making a law.

He said the population control initiative by the Yogi Adityanath government should be supported by “rising above party lines”.

The Citizenship Amendment Act should be strictly enforced and “infiltrators thrown out of the country”, he said, “otherwise the conspiracy to convert India into an Islamic nation will continue''.

SP MLA Iqbal has said earlier that Muslims have already understood the need to go only for two or three children, and suggested that the Dalits and tribals were responsible for the “increasing population”.

''Any law against population control will be a conspiracy against Muslims,'' he had claimed.

The SP legislator also alleged that the move was “actually an attack on Muslims in the garb of population control''.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairperson Justice (retd) Aditya Nath Mittal told PTI that the panel’s recommendations on a population control law will be submitted in about two months.

“We are studying various incentives and disincentives,” he had said Sunday.

He indicated that polygamy and polyandry were also being studied.

