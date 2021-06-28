Govt allocates additional 2,12,540 vials of Amphotericin-B to states, UTs

The government has allocated an additional 2,12,540 vials of Amphotericin-B to states, Union Territories (UTs) and central institutions, Union minister Sadananda Gowda said on Monday.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

''Additional 2,12,540 vials of #LiposomalAmphotericinB have been allocated to all the States/UTs & Central Institutions today. So far, approximately 10 lakh vials have been allocated across the country,'' Gowda tweeted.

The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of Mucormycosis among patients with COVID-19 and those who have recently recovered.

They believe that Mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients. Gowda also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for coming up with measures to boost the economy.

''I thank Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and Finance Minister @nsitharaman ji for major futuristic measures taken today to boost the economy. These bold and people-friendly decisions will provide major relief to all sections of society,'' Gowda tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists as part of a package to support the pandemic-hit economy.

Together with previously announced Rs 93,869 crore spending on providing free foodgrains to the poor till November and additional Rs 14,775 crore fertiliser subsidy, the stimulus package - mostly made up of government guarantee to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to Covid-hit sectors - totalled up to Rs 6.29 lakh crore.

